In a significant political development, former Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Brian Mundubile, along with eight other members of the Patriotic Front (PF), has filed a new legal action challenging the election of Miles Sampa as the Party President. This fresh case comes after previous challenges were dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction or multiplicity of actions.

Mr. Mundubile and his fellow PF members assert that Mr. Sampa continues to illegitimately hold the position of PF President following his election at an alleged illegal convention. The group is seeking a court declaration that Mr. Sampa’s election in October 2023 is null and void.

The plaintiffs argue that Mr. Sampa violated articles 20, 46, 52, 58, and 64 of the PF Constitution by conducting what they claim was an illegal party convention. They further contend that his actions breached article 60 of the Republican Constitution.

Joining Mr. Mundubile in this legal challenge are PF Parliamentarians Christopher Kang’ombe of Kamfinsa, Ronald Chitotela of Pambashe, Stephen Kampyongo of Shiwang’andu, Remember Mutale of Chitambo, Mulenga Fube of Chilubi, Mutotwe Kafwaya of Lunte, Nickson Chilangwa of Kawambwa, and Musonda Mpankata of Lupososhi.

This move underscores ongoing internal conflicts within the Patriotic Front, as party members contest the legitimacy of the current leadership. The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for the future direction of the PF and its role in Zambian politics.