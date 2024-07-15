Journalists are being denied opportunity to ask President Hakainde Hichilema random questions. For the sake of free media, it is important to mention it.

At the end of 2023 President Hakainde Hichilema held a press conference at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka. During questions time, journalists asked the president questions that appeared unexpected to him. Before answering the questions, Hichilema protested.

“Thank you very much! Yah, I have to, to smile. I think is important that I smile. Ah…am not very sure, I thought the rules of engagement were that the questions will be around the subject. Because that is why people end up writing totally different things and leaving the message of the press briefing unattended, I thought that was the rule of engagement that you gave.

So, I will suggest colleague that everything has its own time. This is the time for us to report to the nation what we have been doing in the last one year and before. So, it will be helpful to fucus on that, the next quarter maybe you can ask other questions you want, but this quarter, hah, it is so important that you rest in the issues that we raised. It is part of the discipline; it is part of the professionalism to do things like that.” The president added.

But because you have asked the questions, I will answer them, since I am your servant, but for the next questions please focus on a lot of things that require interrogation here, that we have raised. Hay, journalists, let us not focus on super-flash issues, perceptions, views. Kaunda used to call it kachepa in the morning, kachepa at lunch, kachepa in the evening and that is what rude the day. I remember I was still young when Kaunda used to say that,” appearing unhappy and disappointed, president Hichilema protested.

Since then, before taking questions, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana who is most of the time Hichilema’s press conferences director of ceremonies, makes sure he reminds journalists to stick to what has been addressed by the president.

“Remember the rule. Please stick to the issues that his excellence has addressed. Osati kuwela kuno natumapulani twanu, tuma questions ngawafumya kuni (don’t come here with your plans, asking questions from where no one can tell). Come and ask what has been addressed,” Thabo Kawana reminded and ordered journalists before accommodating questions during Hichilema’s Wednesday June 5th 2024 press briefing.

On Tuesday June 25th 2024 President Hichilema held a follow-up press briefing at State House. Again, director of ceremonies couldn’t hesitate to remind journalists to strict questions to what Hichilema addressed.

“We have come to the point where we allow questions. We shall take them in set of three, please remember the rule. The president has been very clear, let us strict our questions to what the president has addressed,” as usual, Kawana advised and ordered journalists before accommodating a set of first three questions.

“So, we can have the first set of three,” he continued. “We stick to the issues.” President Hichilema interrupted to remind journalists again. “Yes, we stick to the issues, only what the president has addressed,” director of ceremonies said in approval before finally allowing questions.

There is nothing wrong with reminding journalists to stick to what has been presented or addressed as it is a common rule in presentations. However, because the president has protested against journalists asking unexpected questions before, doing that undermines free media. It reminds journalists of the protest and very possible affect performance; ask only questions that would please the president, which doesn’t amount to free media.

For the sake of free media, which is a pillar of every strong democracy, because President Hichilema has protested against being asked random questions before, director of ceremonies should stop reminding journalists to stick to what the president has addressed.

Journalists in Zambia deserve unlimited freedom to ask questions.

By Venus N Msyani