Businessman Harry Findlay has been found with the case to answer in a matter where he is charged with possession of more than one passport.

Mr. Findlay has been subsequently put on his defence by Lusaka Principal Resident Sylvia Munyinya.

Magistrate Munyinya has however granted an application for a temporal release of Mr. Findlay’s passport to facilitate his access to medical services.

This is in a matter where Mr. Findlay on October 03, 2022, in Lusaka, allegedly acquired a Zambian passport number ZP 021382, purporting to have lost a Zambian passport number ZP 013259, contrary to the fact.

It is also alleged that Mr. Findlay on the same dates possessed a forged Mwami Immigration Border Control’s Stamp in his passport number ZP 032178, purporting that it was officially endorsed when in fact not.