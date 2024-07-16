Pentecostal Assemblies of Zambia (PAOGZ) President, Bishop Joshua Banda, underscored the importance of understanding the current challenges and responding effectively to the severe droughts affecting the country’s farmers. Speaking at the annual agricultural conference, themed “Land, My Ancient Inheritance: Understanding the Times, Responding in Time,” Bishop Banda emphasized the necessity for farmers to embrace innovative practices to enhance productivity and sustainability.

The event, featuring exhibitions and demonstrations of various agricultural machines and value-added products, also included expert presentations and discussions on climate-smart agriculture, conservation agriculture, and value addition strategies. Researchers, farmers, and stakeholders contributed their insights, aiming to equip attendees with the knowledge needed to tackle the ongoing agricultural challenges.

During his apostolic visit to the northern district, Bishop Banda, along with his entourage, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Chitimukulu, Mwine Lubemba Kanyanta Manga Sosala, at his royal palace. The Presiding Bishop expressed his gratitude to Chief Chitimukulu and highlighted PAOGZ’s mission of community transformation in Bemba land, seeking the Chief’s support for spreading the Gospel. Bishop Banda took the opportunity to pray for Chief Chitimukulu, blessing him with God’s favor.

Chief Chitimukulu shared his personal testimony of transformation from Marxism and atheism to faith during his imprisonment before ascending to chieftaincy. He thanked Bishop Banda for the church’s efforts in advancing the Gospel in Bemba land and presiding over a large Sunday service in Malole. Apostle Chonya’s success in planting eight branch churches in Malole also impressed Bishop Banda, who encouraged the congregations and prayed for the land, anointing it with oil amidst praises and jubilant songs.

Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo, who virtually officiated the conference, urged small-scale farmers in Northern Province to adopt mechanized agriculture to increase production. He emphasized that mechanization and value addition are crucial for modernizing the agricultural sector, leading to improved productivity and higher farmer incomes.

Mr. Mtolo highlighted initiatives such as the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF), which enables farmers to acquire machinery, as part of efforts to boost productivity. He also encouraged farmers to adopt innovation and technology to remain competitive and assured them that the Zambia Meteorological Department predicts average to above-average rainfall for the upcoming farming season.

The conference, organized by the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church in Kasama, focused on promoting mechanization and value addition in agriculture to address the drought crisis and modernize the sector, aiming to improve the livelihoods of farmers across the region.