This is me 27 years ago. I left the University of Zambia in November , 1995 after studying for four years. I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Adminstration and Development Studies.

In January, 1996 , I applied for a job as a rural development facilitator for a Swedish funded project in Katete District of Eastern province in Zambia. Fortunately, I was hired and taken for motorbike training as the job required the use of a motorbike to go to the villages.

Being the only female in the organization at the time and riding a motorbike in a rural district, I was the envy of most people.( By the way , wearing trousers in a rural area was tantamount to being a prostitute, sometimes as I rode the motorbike clad in jeans, i would hear people shouting ” hule” meaning prostitute) Did I give up? No! It was part of building my resilience and keeping my focus.

The 350 cc Enfield bullet would roar every morning and everyday was an adventure. I remember my Father boasting about me having a personal to holder motorbike I was in my early twenties and don’t forget a University graduate.

Just going round and parading your degree or whatever qualification will not put food on the table. Education should make us versatile and adaptable! I didn’t have issues with starting my career in the rural area and specifically working in the villages. This experience made me resilient and taught me a lot about life.

Fast forward, 27 years later, I’m using this experience as a consultant ( both at local and international level). Still passionate about empowerment across a myriad of target groups.

Why I’m I sharing this background again? In my work with young people (youths) ,both graduates and non graduates, I hear a lot of sentiments like ” working in rural areas is a no for me.” They want to find a job in Lusaka or other big cities, nothing wrong with that, but if you do not get that job in big cities, it’s OK to start from the rural area, and as you get the requisite experience , you will find yourself in the big cities if that will still be your dream. So dear friends, be ready to start from humble beginnings. Rome was not built in a day.

A Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said ” a journey of a thousand miles starts with one step.” Be ready to take that step!

By Nelly Nyirenda

Entrepreneur Mindset Development Specialist