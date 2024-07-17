It is dictatorial for a political advisor to issue a stark warning: “Anyone who stands in Hichilema’s way tifyantha,” meaning, “whoever comes in the way of President Hakainde Hichilema will be dealt with.” This ominous statement underscores a troubling trend towards dictatorship in Zambia.

The Dawn of Authoritarianism

Early in President Hichilema’s tenure, the UPND targeted opposition-held parliamentary seats, disrupting the balance of power and hinting at a desire for a one-party system. Recently, nine Patriotic Front Party Parliamentary seats were declared vacant by the Speaker of the National Assembly, aiming to lift the former head of state’s immunity (Edgar Lungu). UPND must realize their main opposition is the suffering Zambian people, who are entitled to decide who to lead them in 2026 as per the constitution.

Undermining Democracy

Manipulating parliamentary representation was just the beginning. By-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha were marred by irregularities and voter intimidation. The Democratic Party, under President Harry Kalaba, was neutralized by recognizing fake owners, showcasing government interference in the democratic process. UPND also targeted the largest opposition group, the Patriotic Front (PF), manipulating party leadership and the Registrar of Societies, pushing Zambia towards a one-party state.

An Abduction and a Chilling Negotiation

The erosion of democratic norms is further exemplified by the arrest of opposition MPs and the chilling negotiations surrounding the abduction of an MP. The audio conversations emerged of deals being negotiated by individuals who are neither part of the judiciary nor law enforcement, but mere MPs and civil servants. These negotiations, concerning what an abducted MP must do regarding his case, reveal a disturbing pattern of extra-legal actions designed to silence dissent and coerce compliance.

A Nation at a Crossroads

The rise of authoritarianism and fear for opposition party’s under President Hichilema serves as a reminder that power is transient. The words of Martin Luther King Jr. resonate “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.”

Advisor Ngoma, hope you can heed the Zambian proverb: “Masiku Ni Panyo Pa Tambala, Pa Maoneka Mpepo Ikapita”. Zambians are watching your threats. Zambia is not your bedroom to silence different voices. Hichilema must be held accountable for his promises on the economy and load shedding. Zambians must speak freely. We are not in a banana republic or a kingdom with an untouchable king. No one went to Community House to encourage Mr. Hichilema to make promises before the 2021 elections, he made promises on his own. Let him work on the Kwacha and load shedding or use the Dubai formula he touted.

Zambia’s journey towards democracy has been fraught with challenges. The current UPND trajectory threatens to undo decades of progress. Late President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, Hon Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, and the late former Vice President H.E. Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe never fought hard for our rights to be undermined by a few people.

By Misheck Kakonde

The author is a legal scholar, comparative politics specialist