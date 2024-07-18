The United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to institute a commission of inquiry into recent revelations at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). This appeal comes in the wake of the resignation of ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba on Tuesday.

UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota stated that Mr. Shamakamba’s resignation should serve as a wake-up call for public service officers who fail to perform due to corruption or incompetence. Mr. Sikota emphasized the importance of transparency and suggested that the commission of inquiry be open to the public, allowing Zambians to fully understand the efforts in the fight against corruption. He shared these thoughts in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

However, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa responded to UKA’s call, describing it as pre-emptive. Mr. Mweetwa noted that the unfolding situation at the ACC should be allowed to develop without prejudice. He affirmed that while the establishment of a commission of inquiry is within the President’s purview, the government is attentive to all stakeholder opinions and will make a well-considered decision.

Mr. Mweetwa, who also serves as the Information and Media Minister, reiterated President Hichilema’s commitment to ensuring that investigative bodies address all financial irregularities highlighted in the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report. He added that the developments at the ACC demonstrate the transparency in managing the fight against corruption, as commissioners and enforcers are encouraged to openly express their views.

The resignation of Mr. Shamakamba has sparked significant public interest and debate on the effectiveness of Zambia’s anti-corruption measures, prompting calls for thorough investigations and greater accountability within public institutions.