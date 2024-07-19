President Hakainde Hichilema met with the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Council to discuss the government’s strategic focus on PPPs as a vital method for implementing privately financed infrastructure projects and effectively delivering social services. The recently completed Chingola-Kasumbalesa Road and the ongoing Lusaka-Ndola Road project were highlighted as successful examples of PPP initiatives.

President Hichilema emphasized the importance of the PPP Council prioritizing the expeditious completion of projects under their oversight and initiating similar projects across the country. “It is crucial for the PPP Council to fulfill its role in facilitating these projects to ensure their timely completion and the successful delivery of infrastructure development and social services,” he stated.

In a separate meeting, President Hichilema held a food security and energy emergency session with teams responsible for overseeing drought response plan interventions. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the national drought response, focusing on both short-term recovery and medium- to long-term resilience building. Enhanced communication about the various programs and interventions is expected to be rolled out in the coming days to update the public on these matters of national importance.

Additionally, President Hichilema met with the World Bank delegation led by Group Managing Director Mr. Wencai Zhang at State House yesterday. The discussions centered on mutual interests and the appreciation for the World Bank’s long-standing support and solid partnership with Zambia, particularly during the nation’s debt crisis. President Hichilema expressed pride in Zambia’s significant progress in the debt restructuring process, noting that Zambia is the first country to achieve this milestone.

“The World Bank has played a crucial role in providing substantial external financing to complement our efforts in mitigating the economic and humanitarian impacts of the worst drought in living memory,” President Hichilema said. He also expressed his anticipation of continuing collaboration with the World Bank on economic programs initiated and owned by the Zambian government, recognizing the World Bank as a valued partner in development.

These meetings underscore the government’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships, ensuring infrastructure development, and addressing urgent national challenges through collaborative efforts.