The republic of Rwanda has donated 20,000 by 50kg bags of relief maize valued at 370 United States dollars in response to the drought that Zambia is currently experiencing.

Speaking after receiving the relief maize at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) sheds in Lusaka, Vice President, Mutale Nalumango said relief consignment will make an immediate and significant impact on the government’s efforts to alleviate hunger and provide relief to the needy.Ms Nalumango said the relief maize will ensure that food-insecure households across the affected districts, have access to the relief food, bringing hope and sustenance to families who are grappling with the challenges brought about by the emergency situation.

The Vice President indicated that the donation symbolizes a bond of friendship between the two countries and speaks volumes about Rwanda’s commitment to standing by the people of Zambia during times of crisis.

Ms Nalumango said the donation of maize from Rwanda to Zambia, is not merely a transfer of food but is also a lifeline extended from one nation to another as a symbol of hope and togetherness. She further expressed gratitude to the Rwandan government saying, their solidarity reinforces Zambia’s belief in the strength of international cooperation to bridge distances and overcome challenges.

“Let us remember the importance of unity in times of crisis. Let us continue to support one another and work together to build a future where no one goes hungry or feels abandoned during their time of need,” she added.

Ms Nalumango further directed the Disaster Humanitarian Operations Management Directorate to immediately facilitate the dispatch and subsequent distribution of the relief maize to the needy households.

She urged that the directorate should utilise the structures already in place, at district level for a transparent and accountable distribution.

And speaking when handing over the donation, Rwandan High Commissioner to Zambia, Emmanuel Bugingo, assured of his country’s continuous support whenever its capacity allows.

Mr Bugingo said he is confident that the donation will contribute to feeding the most affected Zambian families.

He expressed gratitude to the Zambian government for allocating 10 thousand hectares of land to the Rwandan government for agriculture, adding that once the partnership is intensified, it will be one of the sustainable solutions to addressing the food security issues in the two countries.

The High Commissioner noted that Rwanda is ready to share the knowledge it has gained in the struggle aimed at addressing the problem of food security and technology applied which yield results in fixing food security in the world.