Lusaka, Zambia – Former Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Musa Mwenye, has expressed his gratitude to the people of Zambia and the President of the Republic for the opportunity to serve in his role. During his departure speech, Mwenye, who held the position for two years, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in public office.

“I am grateful to the people and the President of the Republic of Zambia for the opportunity to have served as Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC),” Mwenye stated.

Upon taking office, Mwenye adhered to the legal requirement to declare his assets. Today, despite the absence of a legal obligation to do so upon leaving office, he voluntarily declared his assets to the Learned Chief Justice. This move, he believes, sets a standard for transparency that all public officials should follow.

“All of us who serve in public office must be transparent in our financial dealings and willing to declare our assets and explain how we acquired what we have,” Mwenye urged. “I encourage all those in public office today, who have not done so, to do that in the interest of transparency, integrity, and accountability.”

Mwenye reflected on his tenure, highlighting the challenges faced by the ACC board, which he described as composed of individuals with integrity. Despite being sidelined and denied access to information on ongoing investigations and prosecutions for a full year, the board maintained internal pressure for accountability.

“Legally, the board of the ACC has no powers to arrest anyone; that power lies with the Director General. Equally, the board has no legal powers to hire and fire the Director General – that power lies elsewhere,” he explained.

Mwenye stressed the necessity of addressing corruption in all forms, regardless of when it occurred. He called for investigating and prosecuting corrupt activities both from past regimes and within the current government.

“We cannot fight corruption unless we fight all corruption – past, present, and future. Almost three years down the line, we should have seen some government officials arrested and dismissed,” Mwenye said, noting that selective enforcement of anti-corruption measures had been a point of contention.

He also criticized successive governments for manipulating the ACC’s operations by appointing a strong board for appearances while ensuring the management was compliant.

“I am proud that the board I served refused to be intimidated, remained in position, and demanded internally and publicly that the right thing be done,” Mwenye declared. “Nobody can claim ignorance over these matters I have highlighted.”

Mwenye extended his gratitude to the ACC’s rank and file for their dedication under difficult conditions, and to his fellow board members, including former Vice Chairperson Mrs. Irene Chongo-Lamba and former Commissioners Dr. O’brien Kaaba and Dr. Tommy Namitondo, for their unity, integrity, and courage. He also acknowledged newly appointed board member Mr. Jack Kalala, with whom he had limited interaction due to the board’s dissolution.

“I thank you all. It was an honor,” Mwenye concluded, confident that history would judge their efforts favorably.