ZESCO Initiates Feasibility Study to Boost Power Generation

ZESCO Limited is conducting a feasibility study to explore the potential of using available water resources to enhance power generation capabilities.

Clement Siame, Deputy Director of the Kafue River Basin, announced that a consultant has been engaged to maximize water retention in the Itezhi Tezhi Dam. Mr. Siame explained that the Itezhi Tezhi Lake has been experiencing low water levels due to the impact of climate change. The lake is crucial as it supplies water for electricity generation at three power stations along the Kafue River Basin.

Mr. Siame made these remarks while leading a team of ZESCO officials and over 20 Members of Parliament on a familiarization tour of the Itezhi Tezhi power station in Southern Province. He emphasized that ZESCO is actively exploring alternative measures to ensure a continuous supply of electricity despite reduced water levels.

Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament, Twaambo Mutinta, praised the government for its proactive measures to address the power challenges facing the country.

