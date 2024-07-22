Copper Queens Captain Barbra Banda has been recognized as one of the top ten players to watch at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to a report by BBC Sports.

Banda, who is the second most expensive woman player in history, shares the spotlight with nine other remarkable athletes. The list includes Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer Marta, 2023 Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí of Spain, veteran French defender Wendie Renard, and 19-year-old Colombian rising star Linda Caicedo.

In March, the 24-year-old Banda joined American side Orlando Pride from Chinese club Shanghai Shengli in a high-profile $740,000 move. She has since proven her worth, becoming the first player in the division’s history to score 11 goals in 11 games.

Heading to France for her second Olympic Games, Banda is expected to make a significant impact. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she made history by becoming the first player to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the group stage, achieving this feat against the Netherlands and China.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will commence on Wednesday, with matches scheduled to take place in seven cities across France. The Zambian team, led by their prolific captain, is poised for another memorable performance on the international stage.