Elephants believed to have migrated from Kasungu National Park in Malawi have been wreaking havoc in Chief Chanje’s area, destroying gardens and houses as they search for food.

Over the weekend, the elephants raided Kamkomole farm, which borders Kasungu National Park, causing significant damage to vegetable gardens, cassava, and banana plantations.

Chief Chanje confirmed the incident to ZNBC News and has appealed to the government to find a lasting solution to the problem. He emphasized the need for relevant authorities to address the situation to safeguard people’s lives and property.

Chipangali District Commissioner Paul Sakala stated that his office has received a report on the incident and has escalated it to the Provincial Permanent Secretary’s office. Mr. Sakala highlighted the necessity of engaging the Malawian government and the International Fund for Animal Welfare to address the issue.

The community is now awaiting action from the authorities to prevent further destruction and ensure the safety of the residents.