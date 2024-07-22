In a significant cabinet reshuffle, President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday announced the transfer of Honorable Sylvia Masebo to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Honorable Elijah Muchima MP to the Ministry of Health. The changes were effective immediately.

The reshuffle has drawn reactions from various political figures, including former President Edgar Lungu, who took the opportunity to criticize President Hichilema’s actions. Lungu referenced a past statement made by Hichilema on January 10, 2021, when Hichilema, then opposition leader, criticized Lungu for his handling of corruption allegations against Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, the then Minister of Health.

In his Facebook post, the opposition leader Hichilema had stated, “The sacking of Dr. Chitalu Chilufya does not go far enough and comes too little, too late. Mr. Edgar Lungu knew all along about Dr. Chilufya’s corrupt activities at the Ministry of Health but didn’t relieve him of his duties because it benefited him and the entire Patriotic Front. He didn’t have to wait for the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee to unearth something that was so obvious. We therefore demand that the ACC immediately move in on Dr. Chitalu Chilufya. Mr. Lungu should go further and fire Stephen Kampyongo and Kakoma Kanganja, who are equally culpable, like Dr. Chilufya, in the deaths of innocent citizens. We demand justice for the Zambian people now!”

Drawing a parallel to the current situation, Lungu remarked, “Fellow Citizens, this is July 2024. We have heard and seen reports of massive corruption, as evidenced in the Financial Intelligence Centre report, Whistleblowers, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee Report, involving his own ministers and other appointees, and we are anxiously waiting for the President to walk his own talk following these revelations. What was not good in his eyes then should not be good in the same eyes now.”

Lungu concluded his statement with a call for the restoration of the rule of law.

The political landscape in Zambia continues to evolve as citizens and political leaders alike await further developments and actions from the Hichilema administration regarding corruption and governance.