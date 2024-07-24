By Kaoma Kapya

President Hichilema’s recent dismissal of the entire ACC board seems more like a superficial gesture than a genuine step towards accountability. Critics argue that he should have started by scrutinizing his own corruption, which rendered the board toothless. Since taking office, President Hichilema has transformed the ACC into what seems like his personal domain, all while positioning himself as a staunch advocate for transparency and an anti-corruption crusader. His stance garnered international attention, even drawing comments from President Biden at the UN, suggesting he could effectively combat corruption in Zambia. However, closer examination reveals a more troubling reality. Despite boasting about his wealth, he has not provided any documents to substantiate his claims of personal integrity. Details about his ownership of companies or shares remain shrouded in secrecy. This lack of transparency raises serious questions.

From the outset, concerns were raised about the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) under President Hichilema’s leadership, casting doubt on his commitment to transparency. Critics, including myself, have consistently argued that President Hichilema epitomizes corruption in Zambia. His swift consolidation of oversight over accountability mechanisms, including the ACC, was viewed as a strategic move to shield himself and his associates from scrutiny, both domestically and internationally. And who can say we were wrong?

The opacity surrounding his business interests and financial holdings undermines his claims of transparency. Many Zambians question whether corruption truly remains unchecked under his administration, contrary to the image projected to the world. His dismissals follow a clear pattern – any individual showing integrity and effectiveness in their role is swiftly removed.

President Hichilema’s insistence on loyalty from those echoing his anti-corruption rhetoric contrasts sharply with his reluctance to address allegations against himself and his allies. Dissent or criticism is quickly labeled as corruption, highlighting a double standard in accountability.

However, the wisdom of recent decisions, such as dismissing alliances shortly before an upcoming election, will be judged by history. While fear may temporarily suppress dissent, public sentiment can quickly change. Those once compliant under Hichilema’s authority may become his strongest critics in the future. Zambians have short memories.

President Hichilema must confront these challenges directly. Despite efforts to court international approval, the opinions of ordinary Zambians cannot be ignored. Their final judgment on Hichilema’s presidency awaits the 2026 elections. Threats and dismissals, though momentarily effective, cannot shield him indefinitely from the consequences of public discontent.

It is crucial to recognize that behind every uniformed person – whether soldiers, police officers, or intelligence agents – there are families struggling to make ends meet. Hunger and corruption are closely linked. President Hichilema overlooks this lesson. As long as people struggle to survive, they may resort to corrupt practices just to survive another day. In the end, everyone suffers as both victims and contributors to corruption. The fight against hunger and the fight against corruption are interconnected. The 2026 election will test the resolve of the people and their aspirations for transparent and accountable leadership.

President Hichilema would be wise to address these concerns promptly before public sentiment solidifies against him, potentially leading to a turbulent political future akin to other African nations grappling with governance and public discontent. I will be watching closely.