Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa has clarified that the standard retirement age for both public and private sector employees is set at 60 years. However, there are options available for early retirement at 55 years or late retirement at 65 years, applicable to both sectors.

In a telephone interview during the ZNBC TV1 lunchtime news, Mr. Muntengwa explained that employees who were recruited before the amendment of the retirement law have the flexibility to retire at 60 years with the options of 55 or 60 years if they amend their contracts, which initially provided for retirement at 54 years.

Mr. Muntengwa pointed out that employees at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) were unsuccessful in their retirement claims because they had not amended their contracts to reflect the new retirement provisions.

The Labour Commissioner also noted that in 2015, the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) issued circulars with consent forms for employees to align the retirement age to 60 years, with the options of retiring at 55 or 65 years. For these adjustments to take effect, compliance with the requisite notice periods outlined in the circulars was necessary.

Mr. Muntengwa emphasized that without the amendment of the retirement age in the contract, with the consent of both the employer and the employee, the employee would retire at 55 years as per the original contractual provision, whether in the public or private sector.