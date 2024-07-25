Bowman Lusambo in an address to the media pledged $1000 to US presidential candidate Donald Trump. However the US law 52 USC 30121 prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions or donations in connection with Federal, State, or local elections. This includes both direct and indirect contributions or donations of money or other things of value, as well as promises to make such contributions or donations
ONLY for the sake of Israel and ending the Russia-Ukraine war, I am with the Bulldozer!
Thankyou for the idio.cy of ignoranc.e by a so called leader. such are the persons we have allowed to lead our country!
When good men & women do nothing, Indeed EV.IL takes over !!!!