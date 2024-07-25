Thursday, July 25, 2024
Bowman Lusambo pledges $1000 to Donald Trumps MAGA campaign

Bowman Lusambo in an address to the media pledged $1000 to US presidential candidate Donald Trump. However the US law 52 USC 30121 prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions or donations in connection with Federal, State, or local elections. This includes both direct and indirect contributions or donations of money or other things of value, as well as promises to make such contributions or donations

  2. Thankyou for the idio.cy of ignoranc.e by a so called leader. such are the persons we have allowed to lead our country!
    When good men & women do nothing, Indeed EV.IL takes over !!!!

    1

