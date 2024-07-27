The brutal murder of Guntila Muleya, the Director General of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), has been revealed as an inside job financed by his colleagues, according to the latest investigations.

Muleya, who failed to arrive home from work on Tuesday, was found dead on Wednesday morning at Palabana NAPSA Housing. His body, discovered on a gravel road, bore two bullet wounds, one on the back and the other on the head. A closer examination revealed a deep bullet wound on his forehead.

Muleya’s murder sent shockwaves across the country, prompting widespread calls for the arrest of his killers. In a significant development, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced the arrest of four suspects in connection with Muleya’s murder. The identities of those apprehended were not disclosed, but it was revealed that two are regular police officers, one is a reserve police officer, and the fourth is a civilian.

The police have recovered Muleya’s Pajero from the suspects, along with two other motor vehicles, K129,300 in cash, gadgets, and flash disks. Additionally, the suspects were found in possession of three firearms, including two pistols and an AK-47 rifle, as well as a collection of knives.

Hamoonga assured that investigations are ongoing and that the public will be informed of the outcome once it is appropriate to do so, cautioning that premature disclosure could compromise the investigation. “We would like to extend our gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support during this investigation,” said Hamoonga. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Mr. Guntila Muleya and the members of staff at the Independent Broadcasting Authority during this difficult time.”

Police sources close to the investigation revealed to Kalemba that Muleya’s murder was financed by individuals within the IBA who were unhappy with his anti-corruption efforts. “Upon his appointment, the gentleman instituted corruption investigations within the organization, and some people were not happy. So they hired someone to abduct him and break his legs so that he would go on a long sick leave,” a source told Kalemba.

The source added that the civilian hired to do the job subcontracted the police officers. Unfortunately, Muleya recognized one of the officers, prompting them to kill him to avoid identification. The investigation has uncovered that the shooter was a member of the Scorpion Squad operating from Lusaka Central Police, related to a prominent Lusaka lawyer. Another implicated officer operates from Chelstone Police Station, while the third is a reserve officer.

Police sources also disclosed that the killers received K100,000 each from their sponsors, with one of the suspects having fled the country.

As the investigation continues, more arrests are expected, ensuring that those responsible for Muleya’s murder face justice.