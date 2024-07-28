Minister of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa, has described the late Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya, as a patriotic person who served the private and public sector diligently.

Mr Mweetwa said the death of Mr Muleya is a severe blow to the nation and a great loss to the family.

The Minister was speaking this morning during the funeral service of the late Mr Muleya at Miracle Life Family Church in Lusaka.

“Taking up his job at IBA, speaks to his patriotism. We are proud of him. Government is saddened over his untimely death,” he added.

Mr Mweetwa, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, assured the bereaved family that the law will take its course concerning Mr Muleya’s death as he disclosed that four suspects have been arrested.

The Minister further urged the family to remain united in this trying moment and beyond.

And, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media, Thabo Kawana, lamented that the country has lost a young and visionary leader.



IBA Board Chairperson, Chikosola Chuula, stated that Mr Muleya brought a wealth of knowledge to the institution and his works have left an indelible mark.

Mr Chuula said despite the brief tenure of the deceased at IBA, the late Mr Muleya already started the journey of digitising the institution and promoting the growth of the broadcasting sector in Zambia.

“We shall honour his memory by continuing his work,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, widow to the deceased, Ngoza Muleya, described her husband as caring, kind, ever thoughtful and helpful to others.

Mr Muleya’s mother, Lucy Siawiyi, said she is proud of the man that late Mr Muleya had become, a compassionate and incredible adult.

Mr Muleya aged 44, was found dead in Njolwe area, East of Lusaka on Wednesday morning with gunshot wounds.

He is survived by his wife and three children.