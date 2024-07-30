The offices of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) have been cordoned off and declared a crime scene following the tragic killing of its former Director General, Guntilla Muleya. The Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, confirmed that police are guarding the premises around the clock to ensure the integrity of the investigation.

Speaking at the Mass Media Complex in Lusaka, Mr. Kawana addressed IBA workers, emphasizing the importance of their cooperation with police and other investigative wings. He announced that IBA employees will not be permitted to use their offices until further notice and will temporarily operate from the ZNBC Cinema Hall.

“The safety and cooperation of IBA employees are paramount during this period,” said Mr. Kawana. “Staff members should be prepared to assist investigative officers and may need to access their offices as required by the investigation.”

Key instructions for IBA staff during the investigation include:

Cooperation with Authorities: Employees are urged to fully cooperate with police and investigative wings.

Employees are urged to fully cooperate with police and investigative wings. Temporary Work Location: Staff will work from the Mass Media Theatre Hall until further notice.

Staff will work from the Mass Media Theatre Hall until further notice. Accessibility : Employees should be reachable by phone 24/7.

: Employees should be reachable by phone 24/7. Access to Offices: Some staff may be asked to enter their offices as needed, under the direction of investigative officers.

Mr. Kawana also urged the public to refrain from spreading false information about the incident, emphasizing that the situation has left the nation in shock and fear. He assured that both the Ministry and the police will provide daily updates to prevent misinformation.

“The investigation is progressing well,” Mr. Kawana added. “Regular updates will be provided by the police and the Ministry of Information and Media to keep the nation informed.”

The nation remains on edge as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Muleya’s death.