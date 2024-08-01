The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that there is no missing plane as alleged, but what transpired was a mock exercise or simulation in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Search and Rescue (SAR) exercise.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by the Civil Aviation Authority Public Relations Manager, Sepiso Zimba.

Social media reports alleged that an aeroplane from Bangladesh carrying Eight Six (86) passengers, which was supposed to land at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Monday 29th July 2024, went missing.

“The Zambia Civil Aviation Authority wishes to inform all stakeholders and members of the public that what has been circulating on social media was merely a mock exercise or simulation,” she said.

Ms Zimba said Zambia is a signatory to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and as a State, it is mandated to carry out Search and Rescue Missions and exercises in line with ICAO Annex 12.

She explained that the objective of the Search and Rescue in aviation is to ensure the safety and efficient rescue of persons in distress, regardless of nationality, who are in danger as a result of being involved in an aircraft accident or incident.

“This therefore involves the coordination and collaboration of various national and international organisations such as the Civil Aviation Authority, Aircraft Accidents Investigation Board, Zambia Airports Corporation, Zambia Air Force, Zambia Police, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and Ministry of Health to mention but a few,” she said.

She stated that all these institutions have a coordinated approach during an accident or incident which should result into the provision of timely and effective assistance to the operations, hence each party simulates the role it would play in the event of an actual Search and Rescue Exercise.

Ms Zimba said ICAO also sets international standards and procedures to facilitate cooperation between countries hence States can enter into Memorandum of Understandings, in order to ensure that SAR operations are carried out effectively and efficiently.

The CAA has since reiterated its commitment to upholding safety and security standards in line with international Standards and Recommended Practices.