Unscrupulous people in Luanshya District on the Copperbelt Province of Zambia are invading Milemu Cemetery to vandalise name tags made out metal sheets for the dead.

The development has since raised serious concerns from members of the community who have called on the local authority to tighten security at the cemetery.

“What is happening at our cemetery is un Zambian ,it is inhuman, people should respect graveyards,” Ackim Mumba a concerned Luanshya resident complained.

Mr Mumba said the unscrupulous people were vandalising tombstones and metal plates bearing names of the dead which they were later selling as scrap metal to illegal scrap metal dealers.

“Even if, the cost of living is high, people should not go to that extent of invading the dead,” Mr Mumba added.

He said the most unfortunate thing is that innocent youths are being used to carry out this devilish act.

He called on the Christian community in the district to join efforts and fight the vice.

Luanshya Municipal Council Public Relations Manager Gideon Thole confirmed the development in an interview.

Mr Thole described the situation as barbaric noting that one of the worst thing is that the dishonest people have even gone further to exhume the remains of the dead such as caskets.

He said suspected illegal scrap metal dealers are allegedly behind the vice.

” Yes I can confirm that,we have reports that some people are vandalising name tags for the dead at Milemu cemetery, this is very unfortunate as a Council we are working around the clock to ensure that we bring this to an end,” Mr Thole said.