Former President Lungu has alleged gross misconduct and urgent health concerns for Hon JJ Banda. In a facebook message Former President Lungu said Hon JJ Banda, MP for Petauke Central, is currently undergoing or about to undergo a surgical procedure at Chipata General Hospital following a severe deterioration in his health.

Former President Lungu said he along with Hon Banda’s family had earlier feared that the parliamentarians health and life were quickly declining every day with no signs of improvement under state captivity.

“We remain doubly and immensely saddened that our MP has never been given any chance to mentally heal and physically recover from the brutal abduction and torture he suffered between May and June 2024.From the day of abduction to date, the life of Hon. Banda has been under arbitrary state siege, as well as consistent and present danger, as the state keeps him captive in chains, disregarding his health and human rights—a strange situation in the 21st century. Hon Banda’s life is at high risk as we speak today because his political tormentors are determined to crush and decimate it. Should Hon. Banda die, we shall place the entire blame on President Hichilema. His blood will be on President Hichilema’s hands,” Former President Lungu said

The former President went on to say it broke his heart to see the people Hon. Banda mentioned in his abduction walking freely without any warrant or caution statement or indeed arrest! Among the alleged named suspects are President Hichilema’s State House aides, Mr. Clayson Hamasaka, Mr. Levy Ngoma, as well as UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde.

He questioned why the named abductors fare free while the victim is imprisoned, now with his life threatened?

Former President Lungu demanded fpr justice and the rule of law for all, and called upon the state to arrest and detain the named abductors immediately. He also called upon all Zambians and cooperating partners including SADC, AU, EU, UK, US, SA, UNDP, and other Ambassadors in Zambia to stand up for Hon JJ Banda and his family, as well as put him in prayers during these difficult times.