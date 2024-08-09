By Benedict Tembo

Nkwazi Football Club have appointed veteran coach Aggrey Chiyangi as head coach.

The Zambia Police Service sponsored outfit said in a statement today that Chiyangi has signed a two-year contract. The former Chipolopolo care-taker coach who was unveiled today at Police Service headquarters by Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba.

He joins the Police a week before the start of the 2024 – 2025 MTN Super League season, replaces Dennis Makinka.

Makinka, like his predecessor Oswald Mutapa has trekked to Kitwe for greener pastures.

While Mutapa aka Mourinho joined Power Dynamos as head trainer last season, Makinka has settled at Nkana deputy coach to Ian Bakala.

Chiyangi arrives at Edwin Imboela Stadium, having previously coached Chambishi Nkana FC, Zanaco, Nchanga Rangers, and Green Eagles.

It was at Eagles later where Chiyangi made a name by transforming the Zambia National Service side from mere braidmaids in the league to into a formidable side which played in Africa for three seasons.

Chiyangi also had a stint in Botswana.

Musamba expressed optimism about the appointment of the massively experienced coach.

“Given coach Chiyangi’s vast experience, I am confident the team is in capable hands,” Musamba said.

The IG said the club has high expectations for the team, including winning the league, the ABSA Cup, and competing in continental football.

He also urged the team to uphold high standards of discipline, reflecting the esteemed image of the institution.

Club chairman Bradley Mweene expressed confidence in Chiyangi’s ability to meet expectations, citing his extensive experience in the league. Mweene also challenged Chiyangi to achieve even greater success than the team’s performance last season.

Chiyangi joins a coaching team that includes Keegan Phiri as first assistant, Edward Kangwa as second assistant, Signs Chibanbo as third assistant, and Samuel Ngukube as goalkeeper trainer.