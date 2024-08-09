Following the daring escape of Petauke member of parliament JJ Banda, who was reportedly indisposed, from lawful custody a couple of days ago, some people have been venting their frustrations and anger on social media!

“Why can’t the President fire Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba?” one wonders.

“Outfoxed for the second time!” exclaims another one.

Meanwhile, someone suggests that the President should perhaps consider roping-in Bonny Kapeso who is reputed for tirelessly pursuing the disgraced law maker from the East for storming a police station in the company of fellow PF thugs and beating up the police officers he found on duty, to pulp!

What do I make of this?

As Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa says, JJ Banda was definitely aided by some rogue elements within the Zambia Police Service and the Zambia Correctional Services.

Economic Front President Wynter Kabimba even puts it more succinctly; “when you look at the trending events surrounding this Jay Jay saga, from the time of his alleged abduction, you actually clearly see that this is a syndicated project. A syndicate of criminals is using Jay Jay to destabilise the country. ”

Musamba is definitely the right person for the job given the circumstances! The only challenge though are the cobwebs still lurking in the system…..nay, Patriotic Front cadres who were illegally infused in the civil service and the law enforcement and security wings to push the PF agenda…..well, according to their party manifesto!

How then do we apportion the blame on the Inspector General of Police for such lapses?

The biggest blunder the New Dawn Administration made once they assumed power is failing to overhaul the entire system…..and now the chickens have come home to roost!

Allow us to share this hypothesis……suppose you haven’t had a bath or changed your clothes for several weeks on end, hence resulting in reeking-off of an overpowering stench; would putting on fresh pair of clothes make you exude a sweet aroma?

Negative!

Before switching to new clothes, you need to step into the bathroom, the chilling temperature notwithstanding, and treat yourself to a thorough shower! Everyone would want to grab you and give you kisses, and bear hugs!

Don’t be apologetic in your quest to take us to the Promised Land Mr. President; get rid of rogue elements!

Prince Bill M Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst