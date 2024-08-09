The Zambia Police Service arrested and formally charged Dr. Fred Mmembe, aged 65, for the offence of seditious practices, contrary to Section 57(I)(C) as read with Section 60(I)(B) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on July 16, 2024, between 13:00 hours and 14:00 hours, Dr. M’membe published an article on his Twitter and Facebook pages titled “Tshisekedi tells DRC Catholic Bishops about the USD 20 Million Payout to buy Zambia’s silence.”

The content of this article is alleged to have been intended to bring into hatred or contempt or to incite disaffection against the government as established by law.

Dr. M’membe has been detained in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to answer to the charges laid against him.

The Zambia Police Service wishes to remind the public that the law will be applied firmly and fairly to all individuals, and any actions aimed at inciting hatred or disaffection against the government as by law established will be met with the appropriate legal measures.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.