The Olympic flame was extinguished in Paris on Sunday, marking the official end of the 2024 Summer Games after two and a half weeks of thrilling sports and emotional moments. The closing ceremony, held at France’s national stadium, was a vibrant, star-studded event that celebrated the achievements of athletes and passed the baton to the next host city, Los Angeles, for the 2028 Games.

In a spectacular display of Hollywood flair, actor Tom Cruise made a dramatic entrance, descending from the top of the stadium to the iconic “Mission Impossible” theme song. Cruise greeted athletes and then took the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles. In a cinematic twist, he placed the flag on the back of a motorcycle and rode out of the stadium.

The ceremony continued with a prerecorded segment in which Cruise was seen riding his motorcycle past the Eiffel Tower, boarding a plane, and then skydiving over the Hollywood Hills. In a nod to the upcoming Los Angeles Games, the famed Hollywood sign was modified with three additional rings to form the five interlaced Olympic rings.

The 2024 Paris Olympics saw impressive performances from athletes around the world, but only 12 African nations made it onto the medals table. Kenya led the African contingent, securing four gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, finishing 17th overall. Algeria followed in joint 39th place with a total of three medals, including two gold and one bronze.

Other African countries on the medals table included South Africa, which finished in joint 44th place with six medals (one gold, three silver, and two bronze), and Ethiopia, which secured four medals (one gold, three silver) to place 47th. Egypt and Tunisia both finished in joint 52nd place, each earning one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal.

Botswana and Uganda tied for 55th place, each with one gold and one silver medal, while Morocco finished 60th with one gold and one bronze. Côte d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, and Zambia all earned one bronze medal each, placing them in joint 84th place.

As the world bid farewell to Paris 2024, anticipation now builds for the next chapter of the Olympic story in Los Angeles, where athletes will once again come together to compete on the world stage in 2028.