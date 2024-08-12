President Hakainde Hichilema graced the 2024 Lunda-Lubanza Traditional Ceremony as the guest of honor in Zambezi District, North Western Province. The event, which brought together Lunda communities from Angola, Congo DRC, and Zambia, coincides with Zambia’s 60th independence anniversary, highlighting the nation’s commitment to embracing diversity to foster harmony and unity.

In his address, President Hichilema emphasized the significance of the ceremony, especially during a challenging period in Zambia’s history as the El Niño-induced drought has severely impacted many parts of the country. He stressed the importance of preserving and passing on the rich cultural heritage celebrated at the Lunda-Lubanza Ceremony to future generations, noting that such traditions have the power to unite the nation.

“The Lunda-Lubanza is not just a celebration of our culture, but a reminder of the strength we find in unity,” said President Hichilema. “In a time when our country faces significant challenges, it is our shared traditions and values that will guide us through.”

The President also called on the Mukandakunda Royal Establishment and the organizing committee to collaborate with the government to develop the Lunda-Lubanza Ceremony into a major tourist attraction. He highlighted the potential for the event to showcase Zambia’s rich cultural diversity on a global stage, boosting both tourism and national pride.

“We have a unique opportunity to turn this celebration into a platform that not only preserves our heritage but also promotes our country to the world,” President Hichilema added. “Let us work together to ensure that the Lunda-Lubanza becomes a symbol of our nation’s resilience and unity.”

As Zambia marks its 60th year of independence, the Lunda-Lubanza Ceremony serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cultural preservation and the role it plays in fostering national unity and pride.