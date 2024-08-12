The 2024 Paris Olympics saw impressive performances from athletes around the world, but only 12 African nations made it onto the medals table.

Muzala Samukonga etched his name into Zambian sports history by winning the bronze medal in the 400m at the Paris 2024 Olympics. With a remarkable time of 43.74 seconds, Samukonga not only achieved a personal best but also set a new national record for Zambia. His achievement marks a historic moment for the country, as it is Zambia’s first Olympic medal in 28 years.

At just 21 years old, Samukonga’s performance at the Olympics signals a bright future for Zambian athletics. His success is a source of immense pride for the nation and serves as an inspiration to young athletes across Zambia. Before Samukonga, the only two Olympic medals won by Zambia were Keith Mwila’s bronze in boxing at the 1984 Los Angeles Games and Samuel Matete’s silver in the 400m hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games.



Another historic moment unfolded as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo claimed victory in the 200m final, becoming the new Olympic champion. Tebogo, also 21, stormed to the finish line in an African record time of 19.46 seconds, thrilling the crowd at the Stade de France. His victory denied pre-race favorite Noah Lyles the chance to secure a sprint double, as the American finished third behind his compatriot Kenneth Bednarek.

Tebogo’s win is Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, and he dedicated the victory to his late mother, Elizabeth Seratiwa, who passed away in May. Tebogo honored her memory by displaying her date of birth on his spikes and painting her initials on his fingernails. “I believe she could be one of the happiest people on the planet,” an emotional Tebogo said after the race. “Because she believed in me, even when I had so much doubt in myself.”

The 200m race, however, was not without drama. After crossing the finish line, Lyles revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which had affected his performance. The track superstar had to be assisted off the track in a wheelchair, adding a poignant twist to the night.



Another spectacular race was the men’s 4x100m relay where South Africa took silver.The quartet set an African record of 37.57sec in the race won by Canada.Akani Simbine passed four other teams in the final leg to secure the country’s first ever medal in the men’s 4x100m relay.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw to a close, the achievements of athletes like Samukonga Tebogo and Simbine underscore the rising prominence of African athletes on the global stage, bringing hope and inspiration to their respective nations.