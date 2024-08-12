The Government has temporarily closed all three border crossings with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the Copperbelt, including the Ndola-Sakania border. The decision comes as a precautionary measure to safeguard property and human life amid ongoing protests in the neighboring country.

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga announced the closure, which affects the Kasumbalesa, Mokambo, and Sakania border posts. Minister Mulenga explained that the move is intended to protect Zambia’s interests as the situation in the DRC grows increasingly volatile. The protests, which have persisted for the past ten days, were sparked by the DRC’s recent ban on the importation of lime and beverages, leading to widespread unrest.

In a statement from Kasama, Minister Mulenga reassured the public that the Zambian government is in active communication with DRC authorities to find a resolution to the crisis. He also urged patience from drivers and the general public, acknowledging that the border closures could cause significant traffic congestion and disrupt trade.

“The safety of our citizens and the protection of our nation’s assets are paramount,” said Minister Mulenga. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will reopen the borders once it is safe to do so and the matter has been resolved.”

The temporary border closures will remain in effect until further notice as diplomatic efforts continue to address the underlying issues driving the protests in the DRC.