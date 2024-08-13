The Zambia Police Service has confirmed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media, capturing an assault that took place on August 2, 2024, in the Kisasa area of Kalumbila District.

The video shows the assault of 21-year-old Ms. Kavui Mwanaute, a resident of Kisasa and originally from Village Mukanda in Chief Ishindi’s area of Zambezi District. According to police reports, Ms. Mwanaute was assaulted by Ms. Annie Phiri, also of Kisasa, following accusations that Ms. Mwanaute was involved in an extramarital affair with Ms. Phiri’s husband.

The assault, which occurred at approximately 17:00 hours on August 2, left Ms. Mwanaute with bruises on her back, buttocks, abdomen, and general body pains. The incident reportedly took place after Ms. Phiri confronted Ms. Mwanaute at a local market, forcibly taking her to her residence and assaulting her with slaps and kicks. The attack was eventually halted when neighbors intervened.

Following the incident, a case docket was opened at the Kalumbila Police Station, and Ms. Annie Phiri was arrested on August 6, 2024. She has been formally charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH).

In recent days, videos of the assault have surfaced and gone viral across various social media platforms. The Zambia Police Service has expressed serious concern over the dissemination of these videos, emphasizing that sharing such content can lead to further victimization of the victim and may have legal consequences.

“We urge the public to refrain from sharing this content,” said Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga. “The Zambia Police Service is committed to ensuring justice is served and will investigate the source of these viral videos. Anyone found to be involved in the unlawful distribution of the footage will face legal action.”

The police have reassured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and are determined to uphold the law in this case. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.