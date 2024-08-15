Government says Cabinet Office is working in collaboration with the family of the late Former First Lady, Maureen Mwanawasa on burial arrangements.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, said a detailed funeral programme will be released once the burial arrangements have been concluded.

Mr Kangwa stated that the funeral gathering will be held at the late Mrs Mwanawasa’s residence in Roma Park in Lusaka.

He said Dr Mwanawasa aged 61, died last evening, August 13, 2024, at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka, after an illness.

The Former First Lady was the widow of Zambia’s third Republican President, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa.The late Mrs Mwanawasa served the country as First Lady from 2002 to 2008.