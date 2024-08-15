The Zambia Gold Company (ZGC) has approved a K42 million budget dedicated to remedial works at the Kasenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga District, North Western Province. This initiative is part of the preparations for the mine’s reopening, which follows a suspension of operations in 2021 due to a spate of fatalities linked to illegal mining activities.

Guy Phiri, Chairperson of the ZGC Board of Directors, announced that the mine is slated to be fully operational by next month. The reopening is expected to create approximately 500 jobs, with ZGC emphasizing the prioritization of local employment opportunities.

Phiri highlighted the importance of ongoing dialogue with the Chibwika Royal Establishment, stressing that the company is committed to integrating the local community into the mining operations. “The government is keen on the reopening of Kasenseli Gold Mine because gold has the potential to significantly enhance the economic welfare of the country,” Phiri stated.

ZGC Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lungu reinforced the company’s commitment to safety and legal compliance in the mine’s operations. He noted that one of the key compliance measures being undertaken is the relocation of the gold processing plant, which is essential before the mine can resume full operations.

The reopening of Kasenseli Gold Mine marks a significant step in Zambia’s efforts to leverage its gold resources for national economic development, with a strong focus on community involvement and safety.