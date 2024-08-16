Luanshya District Commissioner Oncemore Ngonomo has disclosed that the HIV prevalent rate in Luanshya currently stands at 8. 1 percent and Copperbelt Province is at 11.9 percent.

He said the 8.1 percent for Luanshya is out of the 11.9 percent prevalent rate for the Copperbelt Province.

Mr Ngonomo said that according to the Zambia Population Base HIV/AIDs Impact assessment of 2021 out of the ten provinces in Zambia, Copperbelt Province is at number four.

” Out of ten, we are number four, we are not doing well,” he said.

He said that the district has 96 percent of people knowing they are living with HIV and knowing their HIV status and 96 percent of people confirmed with HIV are on treatment, and 94 percent people who are on treatment are virally suppressed.

” As a province out of estimated two hundred and forty three thousand, hundred fifty people living with HIV we have two hundred and twenty eight thousand five hundred and sixty one people currently on treatment,” he said.

Mr Ngonomo who was speaking during the commemoration of 2024 HIV Testing and Counseling day in Luanshya also said there is need to intensify HIV/AIDS testing and counseling services in all health facilities and promote HIV/AIDS prevention care and support.

He further said it is crucial for every Zambian to get involved in the fight against HIV/AIDS if Zambia is to achieve the target of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

“Ladies and gentlemen the dawn government will not leave any one behind in the national response to HIV, this therefore applies that delivering HIV/AIDS related prevention and treatment services requires a holistic approach that addresses the needs of hardest hit population,” Mr Ngonomo said .

He said that evidence continues to show that the new HIV infections are on the rise among the young people aged between 10 and 24 years in Zambia.

He noted that investing in adolescence and young people was important adding that health intervention remains a key priority for the UPND Government as majority of young people in the country continues to face health challenges.