Lombe Chali, the wife of Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda, has been arrested and charged with aiding her husband’s escape from lawful custody. The arrest occurred on August 9, 2024, following Mr. Banda’s escape from custody while he was admitted to Chipata General Hospital on August 4, 2024.

In addition to Mrs. Chali, two police officers and three prison warders have also been arrested and charged in connection with the escape. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the officers as Phineas Mfungwe, Benson Kabole, Moses Sakala, Nathan Mbao, and Musa Spider Zulu.

Mr. Hamoonga stated that all six individuals have been released on police bond and are expected to appear in court soon to answer to the charges brought against them.

The police spokesperson emphasized that the police remain committed to upholding the law and ensuring that anyone who breaches it, regardless of their status or position, is held accountable.

The upcoming court appearances will determine the legal ramifications for those charged in connection with this incident.