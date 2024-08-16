President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa, who died on Tuesday, 13th August, 2024.

President Hichilema has also declared Monday, 19th August, a day of national mourning in honour of the late former First Lady.

This is in recognition of the Late Dr. Mwanawasa’s contributions to humanity when she served as First Lady from 2002 to 2008.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, said in a statement that the late former First Lady supported the vulnerable of society through the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative.

Mr Kangwa said the Late Former First Lady will be put to rest on Monday, 19th August, 2024 at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park, in Lusaka.

He stated that the official funeral programme will be preceded by a Requiem Church Service at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross, at 10:00 hours.

Mr Kangwa further advised that during the period of national mourning which will be observed from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours, all activities of entertainment nature on both radio and television should be suspended while flags must fly at half-mast.

He added that members of the public intending to attend the official funeral should adhere to the preventive Public Health measures as given by the Ministry of Health to prevent spread of diseases.