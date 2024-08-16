

Former Zambian tennis star Sydney Bwalya’s charitable organization, Love-40, epitomizes his desire to give back to the sport that has shaped his life. A former Davis Cup player and touring tennis professional based in Dallas, Texas, Bwalya is dedicated to helping the children of Zambia receive the proper equipment to learn and play tennis.

His deep love for the sport and commitment to his homeland led him to create Love-40, with the goal of introducing tennis to underprivileged children in Zambia. Through his charity, Love-40, Bwalya aims to improve the lives of Zambian children by introducing them to tennis and providing ongoing instruction.

A highly motivated tennis coach with 16 years of experience in college, university, and club-level tennis, Bwalya currently serves as a tennis professional at the TBarM Racquet Club in Dallas. He believes that tennis can be a powerful tool for social change, teaching discipline, resilience, and hope.

Since its inception, Love-40 has provided young Zambians with tennis equipment, professional training, and mentorship, focusing on juniors who have limited access to resources. With the help of well-wishers, Love-40 has been shipping tennis equipment to Zambia.

Bwalya is grateful for the continued support from TBarM management and donors, which has contributed to the success of the Love-40 organization. “Your generosity has enabled us to empower children in Zambia and work towards making them responsible citizens. You truly make a difference for us, and we are extremely grateful,” he says.

Bwalya’s vision is to create a generation of Zambian tennis champions who excel both on the court and in life. “Growing up in Zambia, I saw firsthand how sports can shape a child’s future. With Love-40, we aim to give every child the opportunity to dream big and achieve greatness through tennis,” Bwalya says.

Under his leadership, Love-40 has continued to expand its outreach, touching the lives of many young athletes in Zambia. His organization’s work not only aims to develop tennis skills but also to instill values that will guide young players throughout their lives.

Bwalya began playing tennis at the age of eight. Coached by his father, Adrian (late), he emerged as one of the top junior players in Africa and reached No. 295 in the world International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior rankings as a teenager. He became a stalwart on the Zambian Davis Cup team from 1995-2001, including stints as the team’s playing captain in 1998 and 2001.

Before being named to the 1997 Davis Cup team, the indomitable Bwalya won both the Zambian Closed and Open Championships. Bwalya migrated to the U.S. in 2000, accepting a tennis scholarship at Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kansas, at the age of 25. In his debut season at BCCC, Bwalya guided the school to a second-place finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championships. He was named to the ITA/NJCAA All-American team in 2000 and 2001.

Two years later, he transferred to Washburn University in Topeka and played No. 1 singles and doubles for the Ichabods. Bwalya inspired the Ichabods to qualify for their first NCAA Division II National Championships.

To date, Bwalya remains Zambia’s winningest Davis Cup player ever, with 22 match wins in singles and 10 in doubles. He reached as high as the 1100s in the ATP rankings, playing in several ITF Futures and Challenger events in and around Africa.

By BENEDICT TEMBO