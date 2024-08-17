The Energy Minister, Makozo Chikote, held a press briefing to address the nation on the current energy situation, highlighting the challenges and measures being implemented to manage the country’s power supply.

This week, the available power generation remains at an average of 890 megawatts, significantly below the installed generation capacity of 3,777 megawatts. The national peak demand stands at 2,400 megawatts, leaving a power deficit of 1,510 megawatts. To mitigate this shortfall, ZESCO Limited, along with other traders, is importing 496 megawatts of power from the region. However, this still leaves a net deficit of 1,014 megawatts, resulting in over 12 hours of power rationing across the country.

In a bid to increase power supply, President Hakainde Hichilema officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the US$400 million Maamba Collieries Phase II project, which is expected to add 300 megawatts of thermal power to the national grid.

The water levels at the country’s major reservoirs, including the Kariba Dam, continue to decline. The Kariba Dam currently holds only about 10% of usable water for power generation, with a high utilization rate required to meet demand. With ZESCO’s water allocation at Kariba nearing depletion, the power deficit is expected to increase by 300 megawatts. Additionally, scheduled maintenance at Maamba in September 2024 is expected to cause another 135 megawatts deficit, leading to an extension of power rationing hours to 17 hours daily starting September 1, 2024.

To alleviate the situation, ZESCO has secured 168 megawatts from ESKOM of South Africa and is negotiating for an additional 50 megawatts from the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), expected to commence by August 21, 2024.

On the issue of tariffs, ZESCO is currently importing power at a cost of US$12.6 cents per kilowatt-hour, while the local regulated tariff stands at US$4.1 cents per kilowatt-hour. The government is consulting with various stakeholders to design a tariff mechanism that will allow ZESCO to recover its costs during this period of drought response.

In addition, the government, through ZESCO, has launched a net-metering initiative, encouraging citizens and businesses to participate. ZESCO has provided a list of recommended equipment on its website to ensure access to quality, reliable, and compatible technology options. The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has also approved step-by-step guidelines for net-metering to ensure transparency and fairness.

To further support the energy sector, the government has approved additional incentives for solar, geothermal, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) equipment. The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) continues to allocate more resources toward off-grid and on-grid solar projects in various communities to reduce the burden on the national grid. In August, REA completed three more solar mini-grids: a 60-kilowatt grid in Mpidi, Zambezi district; a 100-kilowatt grid at Chilubi Hospital in Chilubi district; and a 70-kilowatt grid in Chieftainess Mwanya, Lundazi district. This brings the total number of operational solar mini-grids developed by REA to 13.

The Energy Minister assured the nation that the government remains committed to addressing the energy challenges and ensuring a sustainable power supply for the country.