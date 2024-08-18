President Hakainde Hichilema has called for national unity and collective effort in fostering meaningful development across the country. Speaking as the guest of honor at the Builile Traditional Ceremony of the Bwile people in Chiengi District, Luapula Province, the President emphasized the importance of the “One Zambia, One Nation” motto in uniting the country’s diverse tribes for economic growth.

Reflecting on the theme of the ceremony, “Kabwile Ukaya Teka Bwile Ukabwela,” President Hichilema acknowledged the richness of the land, the abundance of natural resources, and the warm hospitality of the Bwile people. He also underscored the significance of traditional ceremonies in preserving cultural heritage, stating that they represent identity, guide way of life, and instill a strong sense of self-respect.

President Hichilema highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring food security in Chiengi District. As part of this effort, four new agricultural camps have been established following the recruitment of agricultural extension officers to support local farmers. He encouraged farmers in Luapula Province to leverage the region’s abundant rainfall and healthy water bodies to increase food production, noting that the province has the potential to feed the entire nation.

The President announced the government’s plans to upgrade the Kashikishi-Lunchinda road via Kaputa, aimed at accelerating economic activities in the area. He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to deliver on the promises made to the Zambian people, ensuring that infrastructure projects are completed without fail.

In his address, President Hichilema commended the 47 chiefs from across the country who attended the ceremony, emphasizing that their presence symbolized love, unity, and the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation.” He expressed the government’s eagerness to work with traditional leaders in achieving tangible economic growth and transforming people’s livelihoods.

The President also urged traditional leaders to monitor Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects in their chiefdoms, noting that the CDF is a key program aimed at improving sectors such as education, health, and social protection. He informed the chiefs that the government has begun aerial mineral exploration across the country to identify and exploit mineral endowments, which will contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

During the event, President Hichilema praised the people of Luapula Province for producing enough food during the 2023-2024 farming season, helping to feed areas affected by the El Niño-induced drought. He encouraged the province to continue scaling up agricultural activities to ensure national food security.

Luapula Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe and Builile Traditional Ceremony Chairperson David Mutumpa also spoke at the event, echoing the President’s commitment to infrastructure development and praising the government’s initiatives, including the free education policy and the increased CDF, which have significantly improved the country’s economic outlook.

Chief Nkula of Chinsali District and Chief Mumena of the Kaonde people in North Western Province supported the President’s call for unity, emphasizing the need for cooperation among all tribes to achieve meaningful development.

President Hichilema was accompanied by several ministers, including Gary Nkombo, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, and Elvis Nkandu, Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts, among others.