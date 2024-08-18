Today’s Scripture

“The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field. But while everyone was sleeping, his enemy came and sowed weeds among the wheat, and went away.”

Matthew 13:24–25, NIV

Weeds

Friend, in Matthew 13, Jesus tells a story about a man who planted wheat. He sowed good seed, doing the right thing. But while he slept, an enemy came and planted weeds in his soil that sprang up among his wheat. As big a problem as that was, the good news is that the weeds could not keep the wheat from being harvested, and the weeds were destroyed.

The message is that you shouldn’t be surprised by unexpected challenges, unexpected trouble, and unexpected difficulties even as you do the right things, honor God, and work to be your best every day. When you’re close to victory, when you’re on the verge of an accomplishment or breakthrough, when you’re about to go into the harvest season, that’s when unexpected problems will pop up as the enemy tries to keep you from moving forward. Don’t worry about it. Remember, our God has unexpected favor, unexpected breakthroughs, and unexpected promotion. Just wait and let God take care of it for you. Those weeds cannot keep you from your God-given destiny.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that everything You have for me will be released and harvested in my life at the right time. Thank You that I can wait with great expectancy, knowing that You will take care of the enemy’s weeds. Help me to be patient and know that You are always working. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]