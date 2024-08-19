President Hakainde Hichilema says government will do everything possible to support the Mwanawasa children, some of whom are very young and have sadly lost both parents.

Speaking when he visited the funeral house of the late former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa in Lusaka’s Roma Park, President Hichilema encouraged the family to remain united and seek comfort and strength in their faith during the difficult time.

President Hichilema said the passing of the former First Lady is a great loss to the family and country at large as she was a hard worker who contributed significantly to the country’s development and supported the vulnerable through her Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Kakubo and Mwanawasa families but also to the broader family. We are sincerely sorry for the loss of Dr Mwanawasa, especially that it was sudden. Her illness deteriorated so quickly and shocked a lot of us,” he said.

The Head of State said there is need to manage social media properly in the country to curb misinformation, referring to falsehoods surrounding the cause of death of the former First Lady.

Dr Maureen Mwanawasa died on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at Maina Soko Hospital, after an illness and will be put to rest tomorrow at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.