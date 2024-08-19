Monday, August 19, 2024
Subscribe
General News

President Hichilema Visits Dr.Mwanawasa’s Funeral House

By Chief Editor
1
344 views
President Hichilema consoles the Mwanawasa family

Share

President Hichilema consoles the Mwanawasa family

President Hakainde Hichilema says government will do everything possible to support the Mwanawasa children, some of whom are very young and have sadly lost both parents.

Speaking when he visited the funeral house of the late former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa in Lusaka’s Roma Park, President Hichilema encouraged the family to remain united and seek comfort and strength in their faith during the difficult time.
President Hichilema said the passing of the former First Lady is a great loss to the family and country at large as she was a hard worker who contributed significantly to the country’s development and supported the vulnerable through her Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Kakubo and Mwanawasa families but also to the broader family. We are sincerely sorry for the loss of Dr Mwanawasa, especially that it was sudden. Her illness deteriorated so quickly and shocked a lot of us,” he said.

The Head of State said there is need to manage social media properly in the country to curb misinformation, referring to falsehoods surrounding the cause of death of the former First Lady.

Dr Maureen Mwanawasa died on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at Maina Soko Hospital, after an illness and will be put to rest tomorrow at Leopards Hill Memorial Park.

President Hichilema signs the book of remembrance
Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Read more

Local News

Company

Trending

Categories

© Lusaka Times

Discover more from Lusaka Times-Zambia's Leading Online News Site - LusakaTimes.com

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading