Chief Justice Mumba Malila said the Judiciary is devastated by the death of the advocate of the Superior Courts and former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa.

Justice Malila said Dr Mwanawasa’s achievements in her career as a lawyer was overshadowed but was complemented by what she accomplished as First Lady of Zambia between 2002 and 2008.

Speaking during a valedictory session in her honour, Chief Justice noted that Dr Mwanawasa was an invaluable and constant source of advice and also rendered great help to her husband during the time he saved the nation as President.

He added that the Late Dr Mwanawasa was a composed and articulate advocate.

“When she appeared before the courts, she executed professionalism and ethics. Her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional,” the Chief Justice said.

Justice Malila further noted that the late former First Lady was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls.He added that Dr Mwanawasa was a volunteer advocate for women and children and worked with the National Legal Aid Clinic for Women.

“Dr Maureen Mwanawasa did so much more to address many of society’s greatest needs. She was a great humanitarian in her own right, a philanthropist, who dedicated her life to lifting up others,” Justice Malila said.

He also noted that the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative (MMCI) was a household name in poor communities which among other things provided scholarships for tertiary and secondary school education to over 150 students and over 500 pupils.

“It also helped to economically empower women from rural and urban areas using provisions of agribusiness machinery, sewing machines and cash donations. Her organisation donated over 300 computers to mostly rural schools,” he recalled.

Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President, Lungisani Zulu, said Dr Mwanawasa was a beacon of peace, hope, strength and had unwavering commitment to the causes she held dear.

Mr Zulu added that Dr Mwanawasa was a dedicated member of LAZ where her passion for justice and equality was evident through her involvement in the women’s rights committee.

“As the first lady of Zambia from 2002 to 2008, she transformed the role using her platform to advocate for social justice empowerment of women and the improvement of healthcare for all Zambians,” he said.

And Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, described the late Dr Mwanawasa as a selfless person who had a passion of helping vulnerable people in society.