In a significant boost to youth empowerment, the government has allocated K44,976,462.40 to sponsor 5,441 young people in Lusaka District under the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) skills bursary program. The initiative, managed by the Lusaka City Council, aims to provide essential skills training to youths across all seven constituencies in the district.

The disbursement of funds has enabled thousands of youths to pursue various trade and skills development courses at TEVET-accredited institutions. The local authority conducted a thorough verification process to ensure that all 5,441 beneficiaries were eligible, providing them with the opportunity to receive training in fields such as carpentry, tailoring, fashion design, plumbing, culinary arts, mechanics, electrical work, and driving.

The impact of the CDF bursary skills component has been profound, with many youth beneficiaries already graduating with valuable skills that enhance their self-reliance, while others continue their studies. The program underscores the government’s commitment to investing in the future of young people by ensuring access to education and skills development at all levels.

Among the constituencies, Kabwata recorded the highest number of beneficiaries, with 1,112 youths receiving bursaries. Chawama followed with 815 beneficiaries, Matero with 788, and Lusaka Central with 774. Mandevu accounted for 737 beneficiaries, while Munali and Kanyama had the lowest numbers at 688 and 547, respectively.

This initiative reflects the government’s dedication to equipping the youth with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economy and to improve their livelihoods.