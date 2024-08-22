Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd is demanding an account of the actions of the Administrator General. This comes after theruled on July 23, 2024, rejecting Lewis Mosho’s attempts to seize control of the company on behalf of the Kalengas. Lewis Mosho tried to use an alleged former employee to claim unpaid terminal benefits from thirty years ago, in a modus operandi similar to that used by Lewis Mosho in the winding up of the Post Newspapers Limited.

“John Masheta v Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited & Uddit Sadhu – 2024/HLL29

We refer to the High Court Ruling dated 23rd July 2024.”

“By order dated 16th Apri 2024 from the High Court at Livingstone, you were appointed Interim Business Rescue Administrator of Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited. The order appointing you Interim Business Rescue Administrator was challenged and by Ruling dated 23rd July 2024 (copy attached hereto), the High Court dismissed the Business Rescue proceedings and discharged the ex-parte order appoining you Interim Business Rescue Administrator for the company.”

“We understand during the period you acted as Interim Business Rescue Administrator between 16th April 2024 and 23rd July 2024, you may have undertaken certain steps in the name of Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited.”

“Our writing to you therefore is to demand a full account of all actions taken, monies received or paid out in the name of Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited. The account should include the source of the funds, amount, and where the funds were disbursed to if at all and at whose instance.”

“We shall be grateful to receive your response within the next 5 days from date hereof failing which we have instructions to take out the requisite application against you.”

Following the dismissal of the case by the High Court at Livingstone, Simeza Sangwa and Associates acting for Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd have demanded a full account of all actions taken, monies received or paid out in the name of Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited during the period when Lewis Mosho’s ex parte order appointing the Administrator General as Interim Administrator was in place. Simeza Sangwa & Associates has demanded for the Administrator General to render an account to include all receipts and payments made and where funds have been disbursed, at whose instance.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited had not been served with the ex-parte order appointing the Administrator General as Interim Business Rescue Administrator, leading to orchestrated attempts to divert monies owed to the Company under the Judgment against the Attorney General. The company’s advocates discovered the litigation underway and filed process days before Lewis Mosho entered a default Judgment.

According to the affidavit of Mr Uddit Sadhu, the majority shareholder in the company, the litigation at Livingstone was an abuse of the process of Court as it was intended to achieve similar aims as proceedings which the Kalengas had also commenced in the Ndola High Court. Like the Livingstone matter, Lewis Mosho had also obtained an Ex Parte Order to appoint a provisional liquidator, in the Ndola action and Tresphfod Kabanga was appointed Provisional Liquidator which appointment was however stayed following the quick action by the Lawyers for Sun Pharmaceuticals. The same Tresphfod Kabanga was intended to be appointed as Business Rescue Administrator vide a Default Judgment in the action the Kalengas had commenced at Livingstone High Court using the same Lewis Mosho.

The affidavit further stated that the company had equally not been served any court process in both the Livingstone and Ndola actions.

Further that the Company only came to learn about the ex parte orders through their own sources and after discovering a letter from Keith Mweemba Advocates, purporting to represent Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, addressed to Attorney General Chambers demanding that paym ent of the Judgment debt due to Sun Pharmaceuticals be paid to Keith Mweemba’s account held with First National Bank, Manda Hill Branch.

This case has garnered attention following the University of Zambia Law Lecturer, Dr. Obrien Kaaba exposing the abuse of State Chambers for purposes of purveying corruption.

In the case of Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a senior officer in the Attorney General’s chambers has ganged up with the Lewis Mosho group to divert the compensation fund payments due to Sun Pharmaceuticals to Keith Mweemba’s account.