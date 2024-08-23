A 20- year old man of Mulinga area in Liuwa Constituency in Kalabo District of Western Province has been mauled and killed by stray lions.

Kalabo Police Officer In-Charge, Humphrey Banda, and Liuwa National Park Operations Ranger, Safely Mulala confirmed the bizarre incident to ZANIS.

Mr Banda identified the victim as Sitali Nyambe of Ilota village in Mulinga sub-Chiefdom of Chief Nalubutu, saying the incident happened last evening around 19:00 hours.

He disclosed that the victim was completely mauled leaving only the skull and an unidentified body part.

“Sitali Nyambe was attacked, killed and eaten completely by stray male lions leaving behind two remains, the skull and some unidentified body part,” Mr. Banda said.

The Officer In-Charge stated that the victim who was in the company of a colleague was attending to his vegetable garden when the stray lions approached from nowhere, forcing the duo to run for their lives.

He said the deceased was attacked as he ran towards the direction of the village.Mr Banda added that during the terror attack, the colleague survived after running into a nearby hut where he took refuge.

He further stated that the deceased’s remains have since been deposited into Kalabo District Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.