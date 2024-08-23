Mwape Chimpampa, a Grade 10 pupil at Kafue’s Naboye Secondary School, was one of the standout participants at the just-ended national Junior Engineers, Technicians, and Scientists (JETS) fair in Lusaka.

An albino, Chimpampa showcased an organic sunscreen she developed, which is likely to address the lack of local production of the lotion that people with albinism use to protect their skin against sunburn and cancer. Her organic sunscreen is made from a combination of vegetables, fruits, spices, and Aloe Vera, among other ingredients.

The Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) selected 15 inventions, including Chimpampa’s, for patenting and awarded K2,000 to each of the innovators. PACRA Deputy Registrar of Intellectual Property, Chewe Chilufya, urged Mwape to keep her ingredients as a trade secret and to register for trademarks when commercializing her innovation.

PACRA Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Benson Mpalo, said the organization’s decision to be involved in JETS aligns with its mandate to register and offer protection to all forms of intellectual property rights. “Innovations in STEM fuel economic growth, address global challenges, and improve the quality of life,” Mr. Mpalo said. He added that PACRA identified 15 innovations that it will offer free intellectual property registration services to from the JETS Fair.

A trademark is a recognizable insignia, phrase, word, or symbol that denotes a specific product and legally differentiates it from all others of its kind.

However, citizens feel that PACRA can do better than just patenting. Mike Ng’uni, a Lusaka resident, said Chimpampa should be helped to make a success of her product and to benefit not only through dermatological protection but also financially. “We should not hear that some of these predator companies have exploited her by paying her peanuts for the formula,” Mr. Ng’uni said.

National Science Centre Director, Benson Banda, said, “We have ring-fenced the IPs (intellectual properties) for all the 15 innovators. Our office will supervise until we get there. Many more of such will emerge.” Dr. Banda declared the 2024 national JETS Fair a success story. “The 56th 2024 National JETS Fair has surpassed all expectations,” Dr. Banda said. He noted that the level of partner involvement demonstrated the hunger among Zambians to find local solutions to challenges facing the nation.

This year’s Fair attracted 704 participants from all 10 provinces, categorized into early childhood, primary, junior secondary, senior secondary, out-of-school youths, and teachers. Dr. Banda said the innovations on display were intended to provide solutions to problems the country is facing in areas such as agriculture, computer software, chemistry, environmental sustainability, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and mathematics.

The 2024 national JETS Fair was held under the theme: “Promoting Innovation, Engineering, and Entrepreneurship: Accelerating STEM Growth and Development.” Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima, who officially opened the Fair alongside his Technology and Science counterpart Felix Mutati, said the theme embodied his ministry’s commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and advancing the frontiers of engineering, technology, and entrepreneurship among learners and educators.

“The implementation of JETS activities is a costly yet essential venture that the government, through the Ministry of Education, has sustained since 1968. This venture requires concerted efforts from multiple stakeholders,” Mr. Syakalima said.

Mr. Mutati added that his ministry provided K6 million to support some of the outstanding innovations at this year’s JETS Fair. He mentioned that during next year’s JETS Fair, this year’s innovations that are improved upon will also be on display to motivate others. Mr. Mutati emphasized that the government is responding and wants to create opportunities for the many youths who have come up with various innovations to solve the country’s challenges.