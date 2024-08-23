The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has reassured the public that the chemical used in its ongoing larviciding exercise is safe, emphasizing that it is specifically designed to target mosquito larvae without posing risks to other wildlife or the environment. This initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health as part of a broader effort to combat malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases in the city.

The larviciding process has already been applied to several key areas, including garden ponds, Chingwere, and Chamba Valley. The LCC highlights that this intervention not only helps prevent malaria but also reduces the risk of other diseases, making public support essential for the program’s success. Residents with fish ponds have been assured that the chemical used is harmless to fish, further underscoring the safety of the exercise.

The LCC has committed to extending the larviciding operation to all affected areas within Lusaka and has encouraged residents to report any additional locations that may require attention. This proactive approach is part of the council’s ongoing efforts to ensure the health and well-being of the city’s population by curbing the spread of malaria and other diseases.

Through this initiative, the LCC aims to create a safer environment for all Lusaka residents, reinforcing the importance of community involvement in public health efforts