In a world where political affiliations often define our interactions, the solemnity of a funeral offers a stark reminder of our shared humanity. At the late Matthew Ngosa’s service, the barriers of political rivalry faded, replaced by a profound sense of unity. As leaders from various political backgrounds sat side by side, it became clear that, at our core, we are simply human beings bound not by party lines but by the universal language of love and compassion. This story serves as a poignant reminder that life is bigger than politics and that our true strength lies in the connections we forge beyond the political arena.

By Jackson Silavwe

President at Golden Party Zambia

I was among the first to arrive at the funeral service of the late Matthew Ngosa, a moment heavy with grief and reflection. The front row, as expected, was reserved for Government officials. I exchanged warm pleasantries with PS Kangwa Chileshe, as we always do whenever we meet, and then with other GRZ officials before settling into the second row, which was reserved for political leaders.

As I sat, humming along to the gospel songs being performed by some of our country’s leading artists, I began to feel a deep discomfort. My mind drifted to the current state of our politics—where unpleasantries and name-calling between the ruling party and the opposition have become the norm.

At some point, PS Kangwa changed seats and joined us in the second row, leaving an empty seat between us. A few moments later, the Mayor of Lusaka, Her Worship Ms. Chitangala, took the seat beside me. I felt a wave of relief wash over me, thinking to myself, “at least we can talk”.

Directly in front of me sat the Director of Public Prosecutions of Zambia, Mr. Gilbert Phiri. And, almost surreal in its irony, Hon. Bowman Lusambo found himself seated in the front row right next to the very man prosecuting him in court. The tension between them was palpable,you could almost cut it with a chainsaw.

The atmosphere grew more poignant when Hezron Ngosa delivered a moving and nostalgic tribute to his late elder brother, Matthew. But it was BJ Ngosa’s tribute that completely disarmed me. As he recounted how different people had helped the Ngosa brothers throughout their lives, I found myself overwhelmed by a wave of emotion.

When BJ praised Mr. Gilbert Phiri for his instrumental role in the formative years of their gospel-singing career, I reached out and gently squeezed the DPP’s shoulder—a silent gesture of shared humanity. When BJ thanked PS Kangwa Chileshe for his unwavering support, I noticed tears forming in the PS’s eyes. I leaned over, took his hand, and whispered, “Well done, Pastor.”

As BJ concluded his tribute to his beloved brother, he made a heartfelt appeal to the DPP, asking him to give Hon. Bowman back one house so that he could donate it to Matthew’s family, allowing them to live with dignity. BJ also praised Hon. Bowman Lusambo for being a wonderful brother to the late Matthew, supporting him through and through. Again, I reached out, this time to squeeze Bowman’s shoulder, feeling a shared bond in that moment of vulnerability.

Later, as Matthew’s remains were being lowered into the grave at Memorial Park, I found myself sitting next to PS Thabo Kawana, feeling no discomfort at all. Instead, I was struck by a profound realization:“We are all human beings” no ruling party, no opposition, just human beings.

The common denominator for Mr. Gilbert Phiri, PS Kangwa Chileshe, PS Thabo Kawana, Mayor Chitangala, or myself, is just four letters: L-O-V-E.

“What divides our nation politically pales in comparison to the strength we share.”

“I reaffirmed my long-held political conviction: never hate a political opponent or make it personal, only debate ideas.”

“In that moment of tenderness, I saw fellow Zambians gripped with grief, just as I was.”

Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba summed it all up brilliantly in his special message at the church service: “We must strive to build a nation beyond politics. A nation based on love for God, not political parties.”

Rest well, Matthew. The song you left us is still playing.

