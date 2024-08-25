President Hakainde Hichilema was the guest of honor at the Kulamba Traditional Ceremony of the Chewa people, held at Mkaika Palace in Katete District. The event, hosted by His Majesty Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi, saw an unprecedented gathering of the Chewa people from Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia, in a powerful display of unity and shared cultural heritage.

This year’s ceremony, which attracted the largest crowd in its history, underscored the importance of unity and stability in achieving societal progress. The event celebrated the deep cultural bonds among the Chewa people, emphasizing the significance of collective strength in addressing communal challenges.

The ceremony’s theme, “Ensuring Food Security by Adopting Climate Resilient and Climate-Smart Agricultural Practices,” resonated with the Government’s current focus on food security. President Hichilema highlighted the critical importance of this theme, particularly in light of the recent challenges faced by the nation, including drought, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an outbreak of cholera that has strained resources vital for essential social services.

“In response to these challenges, we will ensure the provision of food for our citizens through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and the Food Reserve Agency (FRA),” President Hichilema stated. He further stressed the need to build resilience by embracing innovations in water harvesting, precision irrigation, and the adoption of alternative energy sources such as solar power and clean coal.

President Hichilema also assured the gathering that the Government would carefully review the submissions made by His Majesty Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi concerning the development needs of the Chewa people and the broader Eastern Province. He pledged to take necessary actions to address these needs, reinforcing his commitment to the welfare and progress of all Zambians.

The Kulamba Traditional Ceremony continues to serve as a vital platform for fostering unity among the Chewa people and strengthening the ties between the three neighboring countries. President Hichilema’s presence and his call for sustainable agricultural practices reflect the Government’s dedication to addressing food security challenges and promoting long-term development across Zambia.