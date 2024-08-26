Eight bodies have been retrieved following a tragic mine collapse in Mwashinango Village, Chongwe District. The incident, which occurred around 10:00 hours,Sunday 25th August has left the nation in mourning as rescue efforts continue in the hopes of recovering additional victims.

The collapse occurred while workers were loading sand at a gravel mine, trapping an unknown number of people under the debris. Despite the challenging conditions, rescue teams have been working tirelessly throughout the day to recover those affected by the disaster. However, due to the hazardous state of the site, the operation was temporarily suspended at nightfall. Rescue operations are set to resume at first light Monday.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the retrieval of the bodies and provided updates on the ongoing rescue mission. Mr. Hamoonga emphasized that the Zambia Police Service, along with other emergency response teams, remains committed to completing the operation safely and efficiently.

The accident was first reported to Chongwe Police Station at 11:00 hours by concerned members of the public. According to Mr. Hamoonga, the tragedy involved a Volvo FMX tipper truck with registration number BAL 1239, which was completely buried after the mine collapsed. The truck had just completed loading sand when the disaster struck.

The driver of the truck, Frackson Sakala, aged 64, of Ng’ombe Compound in Lusaka, was partially trapped in the collapse. He was rescued by bystanders and rushed to Chongwe District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. Mr. Sakala estimated that there were at least nine other loaders on-site at the time of the collapse, though their exact number and identities remain unconfirmed.

The Volvo truck involved in the incident belongs to Vernon Chilinga, aged 40, of Silverest area, Chongwe. Mr. Hamoonga noted that Chongwe Fire Brigade officers and a private excavator have been engaged to assist in the rescue efforts.

Authorities have pledged to keep the public informed as the situation develops. The nation remains hopeful for a successful conclusion to the rescue operation and grieves the loss of those who perished in this unfortunate accident.